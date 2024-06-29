Five Army soldiers killed in accident in eastern Ladakh

New Delhi: Five Indian Army soldiers were killed in an accident at a forward location in eastern Ladakh while trying to get a tank across a river, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Saturday.

In a post on X, the minister said he was deeply saddened by the unfortunate accident.

"Deeply saddened at the loss of lives of five of our brave Indian Army soldiers in an unfortunate accident while getting the tank across a river in Ladakh," Singh said.

"We will never forget exemplary service of our gallant soldiers to the nation. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families," he said.

Deeply saddened at the loss of lives of five of our brave Indian Army soldiers in an unfortunate accident while getting the tank across a river in Ladakh.



We will never forget exemplary service of our gallant soldiers to the nation. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved… — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) June 29, 2024

"The nation stands firm with them during this hour of grief," he said.