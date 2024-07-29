Five arrested for armed dacoity in Palghar district

Palghar, Jul 29 (PTI) Police in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Monday said they have solved an armed dacoity case with the arrest of five members of a criminal gang.

Addressing the media, District Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil said the dacoity took place on the intervening night of July 12-13 in Khanivali village under Wada taluka of the district located adjoining Mumbai.

A group of armed men forcibly entered a house in the village, restrained its occupants and stole valuables, including gold and silver ornaments, worth around Rs 2.31 lakh, he said.

The gang used chilli pepper spray on a male member of the house, tied up a woman with ropes, plastered her mouth, and threatened the occupants with a sickle, said Patil.

The robbers also withdrew Rs 20,000 from an ATM after finding a debit card in the house and getting access to its password, said the SP.

The stolen gold and silver ornaments were later sold to a jeweller in Dombivli in adjoining Thane district, he informed.

The police identified the arrested accused as Devanand Ramesh Tumbda (31), Santosh Krishna Tare (37), Akash Kaluram Santhe (28), Avinash Subash Pawar (25) and Umesh Bhairu Dhavre (30).

They were apprehended from various locations, including Darashiv (central Maharashtra), Dombivli, Bhiwandi (Thane district) and Wada, said Patil.

The police have recovered a stolen motorcycle and weapons used in the crime from the gang members, he added. PTI COR RSY