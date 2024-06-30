Five arrested for armed robbery at Babarpur eatery

New Delhi, Jun 30 (PTI) Five gangsters have been arrested for allegedly robbing a restaurant worker of Rs 65,000 at gunpoint in the Welcome area in the city, police said on Sunday.

They said all five have criminal history and have previously been involved in robbery, murder, attempt to murder and Arms Act cases. Police identified them as Rinku (39), Sunny (27), Sachin (23), Shivam (25) and Himanshu (24).

Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Amit Goel said an incident of armed robbery at the Nazeer Restaurant in Delhi's Babarpur area was reported on June 11.

"Two people reportedly robbed Rs 65,000 in cash and three mobile phones at gunpoint from the cashier and a waiter of the restaurant," he said.

The Crime Branch launched an investigation with the local Welcome police station staff, Goel added.

"Sunny and Rinku were arrested within 10 days. During interrogation, they confessed and implicated a third person, Shivam. They told police that Sachin was also involved who was apprehended on June 22 and a stolen motorcycle was found in his possession," the DCP said, adding that Shivam was also nabbed the same day.

According to police, Himanshu was arrested on Saturday and two loaded countrymade pistols were seized from him.

"With their arrest, a total of seven cases have been worked out. Further investigation is underway," the DCP said.