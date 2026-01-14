Five arrested for arms smuggling in Morena district

Morena (MP), Jan 14 (PTI) Police have busted an arms smuggling gang by nabbing five persons and seizing pistols and ammunition in Banmore area of the district, an official said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of Banmore police station arrested the accused on Tuesday afternoon near Bhairav Mandir Mod, Sitapur Jakhoda. Police recovered a dozen .32 bore pistols, 20 live cartridges and eight magazines, estimated to be worth Rs 3,78,000, he said.

The gang purchased pistols from Khargone district for Rs 10,000 to 15,000 and sold them for Rs 50,000 to 60,000 in Gwalior-Morena region, said the official.

It employed separate agents to purchase, transport, and sell the weapons, he said.

The arrested men included notorious criminals from Gwalior and Morena, against whom several cases are already registered.

They were identified as Bhanu Gaud, resident of Purana Jaura (Morena); Monu alias Mohan, resident of Pagara Road Jaura (Morena); Ram Lakhan Kushwaha, resident of DD Nagar (Gwalior); Vivek alias Mafia, resident of Ganga Ram Ka Pura Banmour; and Raj, son of Puran Goswami.

Morena Superintendent of Police Sameer Saurabh said the operation uncovered a major network involved in illegal arms smuggling.