Five arrested for assaulting man, forcing him to transfer money via UPI in HP's Solan

Shimla, Mar 2 (PTI) Five people were arrested here on Monday for allegedly assaulting and forcing a man to transfer more than Rs 20,000 into different bank accounts via UPI in Solan district of Himachal Pradesh, police said.

The accused have been identified as Bhupender Singh, Chandan Prasad, Golu Kumar, Mohammad Aftab and Mohammad Farman, police said.

According to a complaint registered by the victim, Rajneesh Yadav, a resident of Solan's Baddi, the five accused stopped him near Gol Chowk when he was on his way back home on February 27. The accused then snatched his mobile phone and assaulted him, forcing him to transfer Rs 23,260 into different bank accounts via UPI. The accused fled after this.

Acting on the complaint, police registered a case in the matter.

A cybercrime team conducted a thorough analysis of UPI transactions and scanned CCTV footage. Based on digital evidence, police were able to track down the accused within 48 hours and they were immediately arrested.

Baddi Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar said further investigation is underway.