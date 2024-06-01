Five arrested for assisting cyber frauds in siphoning money in Jaipur

Jaipur, Jun 1 (PTI) Five people were arrested for allegedly helping cyber fraudsters to siphon off money received by duping people, police said on Saturday.

Police received information that a youth living in a flat in Jagatpura was opening fake bank accounts and providing them to cyber thugs in exchange for commission, they said.

Following this, police raided the flat and arrested two brothers, Rajendra Kumar and Suresh Kumar.

The police also arrested the gang leader Yogi Krishna Soni (34) and Sandeep Bagda alias Sandy (30) who operated the debit and credit cards and chequebooks and passbooks of fake bank accounts and Lakshya Jain (22) who handled the accounts, Additional Director General of Police Crime Dinesh MN said.

The police recovered application forms of 18 bank accounts, five chequebooks, two biometric machines, 34 SIMs, seven Aadhar cards and 32 credit and debit cards, Additional DGP said.

The accused had opened over 730 bank accounts to transact the illegal money. The details of the bank accounts were found in a laptop managed by Lakshya.