Five arrested for hunting wild birds in Assam's Kaziranga

Guwahati, Dec 10 (PTI) Five people have been arrested for allegedly hunting wild birds in the northern range of Kaziranga National Park in Assam's Biswanath district, an official said on Wednesday.

Acting on specific inputs that some persons were setting up nets to trap wild birds at Bholakata Beel, a team of forest officials reached the spot and caught the five accused, he said.

A living wild bird, suspected to be Cotton Pygmy Goose (which is a Schedule I species under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972), a fishing net, two mobile phones, a torch and two white bags were seized from their possession, the official added. PTI DG DG BDC