Five arrested for opening fire at shopkeeper in UP

Bareilly (UP), Oct 24 (PTI) A shopkeeper had a narrow escape after a group of men, including those with whom he had an argument earlier, opened fire at him here, police said on Tuesday.

Five people have been arrested in connection with the incident that took place last night in the Kotwali police station area, they said.

On Monday night, Shubham Yadav, a resident of Subhash Nagar, got into his car to go home after closing his shop when three people, with whom he had an argument earlier this month, and their associates intercepted him and opened fire at him, police said.

Yadav was not injured in the incident, they said.

Hearing the commotion, the employees of a nearby hotel and other people came there and raised an alarm. The attackers fled after threatening Yadav, they added.

Based on a complaint lodged by Yadav, Prem Deep alias Lalu Rock, Rishabh Thakur, Harsh, Saurabh and Shankar were arrested this morning after a raid, police said.

According to the complaint lodged by Yadav, Deep and two others came to his shop on October 4 to buy cigarettes and when he asked them for money, they started threatening him.

After a crowd gathered at the spot, the accused gave him Rs 50 and left, threatening to kill him. They also pelted stones at his car while leaving, police said.