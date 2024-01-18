Five arrested for robbing Rs 75 lakh from two employees of businessman

New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested five people and claimed to have solved a robbery of almost Rs 75 lakh from two employees of a businessman in Shalimar Bagh of northwest Delhi, officials said on Thursday.

On January 14, police received a complaint that two employees of the businessman were robbed of Rs 75 lakh a day earlier while they were returning after collecting payments from different areas including Janakpuri.

Four people on two motorcycles robbed the money and fled after threatening to kill them, a police officer said, adding the FIR was registered on January 14 and further investigation was taken up.

Five people have been arrested in connection with the crime, the officer added.