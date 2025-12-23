Five arrested for selling illegal liquor in Gurugram

Gurugram, Dec 23 (PTI) Five men have been arrested and an excise department official was suspended in connection with a case of selling illegal foreign liquor at a wine shop here, police said on Tuesday.

The arrested accused have been identified as Ajay, Manoj, Ajay, Ankush Goyal and Sugreev Kumar (41), they said.

On December 10, the police, along with excise authorities, had seized around 40,000 bottles, worth Rs 10 crore, which were without valid holograms, from a local vend named 'The Theka Wine Shop' located near Signature Tower here, the officials said.

An FIR was registered at Sector 40 police station and an SIT was formed into the matter, they said.

Kumar, the wine shop owner, was arrested in Delhi on Tuesday after being deported from Indonesia, while the others were arrested earlier this month, the police said.

An excise department official was also suspended in the matter, they said.

The police have taken Kumar on five days of remand after being produced in a city court, they added.

"During interrogation, Kumar revealed that the liquor collected in the wine shop was procured by him and his other friends through other people. To earn huge profits, they had procured liquor without paying VAT or tax, without hologram, track trace strips and kept it in the wine shop, ACP East Amit Bhatia said. PTI COR APL APL