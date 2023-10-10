Five arrested for thefts in Navi Mumbai; two vehicles seized

Thane, Oct 10 (PTI) Police have arrested five persons in connection with thefts in Navi Mumbai and recovered from them a stolen dumper truck and a car collectively valued at Rs 18 lakh, an official said on Tuesday.

All five were arrested from neighbouring Mumbai two days ago, he said.

A Navi Mumbai police spokesman said that in the recent past there were complaints about theft of a dumper truck in the satellite city.

A probe team was set up and it worked on several leads. Subsequently, the team zeroed in on five persons in different parts of Mumbai and nabbed them, he said.

With their arrest, the police have solved three theft cases registered in different police stations, said the spokesman. PTI COR RSY