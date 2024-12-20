Five arrested in connection with murder of Congress activist

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand), Dec 20 (PTI) The police on Friday claimed to have cracked the murder of a Congress activist within 48 hours following the arrest of five accused including the main culprit in Jamshedpur.

A special investigation team (SIT) headed by Deputy Superintendent of Police (HQ-2) Niranjan Kumar Tiwari was formed to investigate after a case in this regard was registered with Kadma police station by the victim Alok Kumar Bhagat alias Munna's brother Manoj Kumar Bhagat, Senior Superintendent of Police Kishore Kaushal said.

Based on scientific and technical evidence gathered by SIT in course of the investigation, the SSP said five accused including the prime accused Akash Singh alias Chotu Bachcha (23) were arrested with arms and ammunition on Friday.

Apart from Akash, other arrested persons were identified as Vishal Kumar alias Bhim baba, Pankaj Sao, Shakti Vigar and Vikash Singh.

Bagat (28) was returning home when the two motorcycle assailants opened fire at him.

He was rushed to Tata Main Hospital here, where doctors declared him dead.

The SSP said three country-made firearms including one from the spot, one live cartridge and two empty cartridges were recovered from them.

The victim and the accused were all residents of the same locality. PTI BS RG