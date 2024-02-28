Five arrested in connection with theft of Padma Bhushan medal

New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) Five people, including a woman, were arrested in connection with the theft of the Padma Bhushan medallion of former Panjab University VC G C Chatterjee, Delhi Police said on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Shrawan Kumar (33), Hari Singh (45), Rinki Devi (40), Ved Prakash (39), and Prashant Biswas (49), all residents of Madanpur Khadar here, they said.

According to police, Biswas is a jeweller.

On Tuesday, Hari Singh, Rinki Devi and Ved Prakash went to a jeweller, Dalip, to sell the medallion having two golden embossments on both sides. Dalip did not buy it and alerted police, a senior police officer said.

In the meantime, the accused left the shop, they said.

Later, the three accused were identified based on CCTV footage from the area, the officer said.

It was found that the medallion was stolen by Shrawan Kumar, who works as a medical attendant with Samaresh Chatterjee, a Saket resident and grandson of G C Chatterjee, police said.

Shrawan Kumar handed it over to the three accused for its disposal, the officer said.

All the accused were nabbed and the medallion was recovered, the officer said.

G C Chatterjee was the vice chancellor of Panjab University, Rajasthan University, member of the Union Public Service Commission, and chairman of National Book Trust, police said. PTI NIT SMN