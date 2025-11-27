Five arrested in Gurugram for attacking delivery boy with axes, sticks

Gurugram, Nov 27 (PTI) Five men have been arrested in connection with a brutal attack on a delivery boy by a group armed with axes and sticks, police said on Thursday.

The main accused told investigators that he and his friends assaulted the victim to avenge an alleged insult to his father, officials said.

While one of the accused was arrested on Tuesday, four others were arrested on Wednesday from Hodal in Palwal district, they said.

They have been identified as Rohit alias Jindal and Rohit Raghav, both residents of Shakti Park, Nikesh Kumar from Nandrampur Bass in Rewari district, Aniket alias Monty, a resident of Om Nagar Colony, and Yogesh alias Nikku.

The alleged attackers were captured on CCTV cameras while fleeing after the incident, and an FIR was registered at the Sector 10A police station.

According to the complaint filed by Ritesh, he and his brother Abhishek work as delivery persons with a grocery-delivery platform.

On Saturday afternoon, Abhishek was on his way to deliver an order when a car stopped near Shakti Park, and seven to eight young men carrying axes, sticks, and rods got out, the complainant alleged.

"The accused attacked my brother with axes and sticks, leaving deep wounds on his head, back, arms, and legs. He is on a ventilator in the ICU of a private hospital, and his condition remains critical," Ritesh said in his complaint.

A Gurugram police spokesperson said the victim and the accused live in the same neighbourhood and know each other.

"The victim exchanged verbal abuses during an altercation with Rohit alias Jindal, and had also insulted Jindal's father. Holding a grudge, Jindal and his associates carried out the attack. We are questioning the arrested men," the spokesperson.