Five arrested in Latur for murder of Pune man

Latur, Jan 26 (PTI) Police have arrested five persons, aged between 18 and 20 years, who fled to Latur district in central Maharashtra after allegedly murdering a young man in Pune, officials said on Monday.

The action was taken by the Latur police 'Charlie' team on the eve of Republic Day, following suspicious movements spotted during routine patrolling.

According to the officials, on Sunday, the Charlie squad from the MIDC Police Station was conducting patrolling between Bhambari Chowk and Sai Naka Ring Road in Latur city when it spotted five persons sitting suspiciously under a tree in front of a petrol pump.

When questioned, they gave evasive replies, leading police to detain them. The team then shared their photographs on the official Pune Police WhatsApp group. Within minutes, it was revealed that all five were involved in the murder of a young man in the Kharadi area of Pune on January 24, the officials said.

The motive behind the murder was not yet known.

A case was registered against them at Pune's Wagholi Police Station under relevant sections of the BNS for murder, along with provisions of the Arms Act.

A Pune Police team later arrived in Latur and took custody of the accused, all residents of the western Maharashtra district, around 350km from here. PTI COR RSY