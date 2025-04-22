Five arrested in Tripura for human trafficking

Agartala, Apr 22 (PTI) Security forces on Tuesday nabbed five people in Tripura for their alleged involvement in human trafficking from Bangladesh, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of Agartala GRP, BSF and state police carried out operations in three locations in West Tripura district and arrested five people wanted in several human trafficking cases, officer-in-charge of GRP, Agartala police station, Tapas Das, told reporters.

He said the arrested people have been identified as Suman Das (39), Rahul Das (27), Biswajit Das (49), Animesh Sarkar (31) and Joyel Sarkar (26), all residents of West Tripura district.

Das said the arrested people, who had felicitated the entry of Bangladesh citizens into Indian territory and enabled them to go outside the northeastern state by using Agartala railway station, were on the run for several days.

At least 12 Bangladesh nationals have been arrested from Agartala railway station since April 1, he said. PTI PS ACD