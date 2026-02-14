Five arrested over assault on NSUI vice-president

Udupi (Karnataka), Feb 14 (PTI) Five persons were arrested on Saturday on charges of allegedly attacking the vice-president of NSUI in a violent incident that took place at a hotel in Manipal late last month, officials said.

According to the police, the victim, identified as 25-year-old National Students' Union of India (NSUI) Udupi district vice-president and Bailur-Chitpadi resident Sharath Kundar, was assaulted on the night of January 30 following an altercation at a local hotel.

The incident later escalated near PPC Cross, prompting a case to be registered at Udupi City Police Station.

Acting on the case registered under relevant sections of the law, police traced and apprehended five suspects: Akshath Pai (27), Sushanth (25), Ramananda Pai (42), Santosh Koraga (38), and Shashank Nayak (25).

During the operation, authorities seized a car and three moible phones totally valued at Rs 8 lakh from them allegedly used in the crime, police added.