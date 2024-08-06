Five arrested over clash between two groups of kanwariyas in Gurugram

Gurugram, Aug 5 (PTI) Five persons were arrested in connection with a clash between two groups of dak kanwariyas following an old altercation over a DJ that resulted in injuries to six people, police said on Monday.

Arun, Vicky, Nitin, Vikas and Sumit, all residents of slums in Prem Nagar colony, were arrested on Sunday night, they said.

A senior police officer said that they are questioning the accused.

According to police, when one group was returning after offering water in a temple on Friday, kanwariyas from the other group attacked them.

Six people were injured in the melee as the groups pelted each other with stones. Some vehicles were also damaged in the clash, police said.

Informed of the clash, the police reached the spot and dispersed the mobs.

Later, an FIR was registered in the matter at Sector 14 police station, they said.