Five Bangladeshi infiltrators apprehended in Assam, sent back: Himanta

Guwahati, Dec 1 (PTI) Five Bangladeshi infiltrators were apprehended by Assam Police and sent back to the neighbouring country, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday.

He, however, did not mention the bordering district where the illegal immigrants were nabbed.

"5 more illegal infiltrators apprehended near the international border! Maintaining their high state of alert, @assampolice nabbed 5 illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators and pushed them across," Sarma posted on X.

The Bangladesh nationals trying to cross the border without valid documents have been identified as Md Noor Islam, Md Imran, Yasmin Akhtar, Ishmo Tara Akhtar and Md Babul Hussain, he added.

Over 160 infiltrators have been apprehended in Assam and sent back to Bangladesh since turmoil broke out in the neighbouring country.

Vigil along the 1,885-km-long India-Bangladesh border in the Northeast had been tightened. PTI SSG SSG ACD