Five Bangladeshi infiltrators apprehended, pushed back

Guwahati, Sep 5 (PTI) Five Bangladesh nationals were apprehended while trying to enter Assam's Karimganj district illegally and handed over to authorities of the neighbouring country, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday.

"Maintaining alert along the Indo-Bangladesh border, @assampolice managed to identify and push back Bangladeshi nationals at 00:40 hours," the chief minister posted on X.

The people who were pushed back have been identified as Md Sabir Rahman, Md Sakil, Dilwar Hussain, Md Ali and Md Bhaijit.

"We are committed to an infiltration-free Assam," Sarma added.

On Wednesday, five people were nabbed by Assam police while they were trying to enter Karimganj from neighbouring Tripura and were later handed over to Bangladesh authorities at the India-Bangladesh border.

The BSF has intensified its vigil along the 1,885-km Indo- Bangladesh border in the North East following the recent turmoil in Bangladesh.

Assam Police is also maintaining a high alert along the border to ensure that no person can enter the state illegally, Director General of Police G P Singh had said.