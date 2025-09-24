Five Bangladeshi nationals held

Mumbai, Sept 24 (PTI) Mumbai Police arrested three Bangladeshi nationals and detained two children who were living illegally in the city and adjoining Thane, an official said on Wednesday.

This action was carried out by the Anti-Terrorism Cell of suburban Jogeshwari police.

Based on reliable information, officials arrested one Salim Balai Molla (38) from Dahisar. His interrogation led the police to Nannu Alek Sheikh (32) and his wife, Rukhsana Nannu Sheikh (30), in the Meera Road area in Thane district. Their two children, aged nine and five years, were also living with them, the official said.

The Sheikh couple and Molla have been living illegally for more than two decades. They earned a living by working as labourers.

Further investigation is underway. PTI ZA NSK