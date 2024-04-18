Five Bangladeshi nationals held for cheating people in UP's Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad (UP), Apr 18 (PTI) Five Bangladeshi nationals, including a woman, were arrested from Kaushambi on Thursday for allegedly cheating people by luring them to give US dollars in half of its value, police said.

Five fake bundles of dollar, US dollars, five Aadhar cards, three pan cards, 17 sim cards and 15 mobile phones were recovered from the five arrested, they said.

Sabir, Abdul Raheem, Aman, Naveen Sheikh and Rukhsana (32), who hailed from Dhaka, Bangladesh, were before being arrested detained on suspicion during checking in which some bundles of dollars were recovered from their possession, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Trans Hindon, Nimish Patil, said that they were making packets of blank papers and used to keep dollars on the upper and lower side of these bundles.

The gang was deceiving innocent people after luring them to give dollars in half of its value, he added.

The gang after duping people used to change the place of crime, police said.

The DCP said that they are presently living in a rented room in Bhoapur village of Kaushambi police station area. Prior to this, they were living in Secunderabad town of Bulandshahr district, he added.

The gang has duped over 100 innocent people in different towns, police said.

A police team is checking the validity of their documents on which they are staying in India, the DCP said. PTI CORR AS AS