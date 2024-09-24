Five Bangladeshi nationals held for illegal stay in Palghar

Palghar, Sep 24 (PTI) Five Bangladeshi nationals have been arrested in Maharashtra's Palghar district for allegedly staying in the country illegally, police said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police's anti-human trafficking cell (AHTC) raided a slum in Nalla Sopara and apprehended five men on September 22, inspector Saurabhi Pawar said.

The accused, Arshad Rahamatullah Gazi (52), Ali Mohammad Dinmohammad Mandal (56), Miraj Saheb Mandal (19), Sajad Kadir Mandal (45), and Saheb Panchanan Sardar (45), allegedly did not possess any valid documents for entry into India, she said.

The official said the men had allegedly entered the country by the river route ten years ago and worked as labourers.

The police on Monday registered a case under provisions of the Foreigners Act, 1946 and Passport (Entry into India) Act, 1950 and investigations are ongoing. PTI COR ARU