Five Bangladeshi nationals living illegally in Delhi detained near Red Fort

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) Five Bangladeshi nationals, who had been living in the national capital illegally, were apprehended near Red Fort , police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, they had come to visit the historic monument on Monday and were trying to enter the premises, unaware that it has remained closed to the public since July 15 due to heightened security ahead of Independence Day.

The five men -- aged between 20-25 years -- were intercepted by security personnel deployed near the Red Fort, they said.

"They were stopped during routine checking as they did not possess valid entry passes. During questioning, it was found that all five were Bangladeshi nationals who had entered India illegally around three to four months ago," an officer said.

They told police that they were working as daily wage labourers in different parts of Delhi, he said.

While they were found in possession of Bangladeshi documents, no suspicious items or activities were discovered during the interrogation, the police said.

Deportation proceedings have been initiated, they said, adding that further investigation is in progress. PTI BM NB