Five Bangladeshi women held for illegal stay

Thane, Aug 20 (PTI) Police have arrested five Bangladeshi women from Mira Road in Maharashtra's Thane district after they were found living in India without permission and valid documents, officials said on Tuesday.

The action was taken by the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar commissionerate, they said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (crime) Madan Ballal said the police had received a tip-off that some Bangladeshi nationals were residing illegally in Mira Road area, following which raids were conducted at two slums on Saturday.

Five Bangladeshi women were nabbed in the operation. During their questioning, they could not produce any valid documents for their stay in the country, he said.

FIRs have been registered against them at the Mira Road and Naya Nagar police stations under the provisions of the Passport (Entry into India) Act and Foreigners Act, the police said, adding that a probe was on.