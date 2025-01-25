Five Bangladeshis arrested in Thane district for illegal stay

Thane: Five Bangladeshi nationals have been arrested for residing in the country illegally in raids in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday.

The raids were conducted in Kalyan and Dombivili towns on Thursday, an official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone-III Kalyan Atul Zende said four women and a man, who did petty jobs in these localities, were arrested.

He said the accused were residing in a slum colony in Gandhi Nagar and near the Kalyan railway station.

The accused, who could not produce any documents for their entry and stay in India, were booked under the Foreign Nationals Act, Indian Passport Act and Passport (Entry into India ) Act, the official said.