Five Bangladeshis held in Bengal for illegally entering India: Police

Kolkata, Jan 13 (PTI) Five Bangladeshis were on Monday arrested from West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district for allegedly entering India illegally, hiding their identities and working at a local cloth mill, police said.

The accused were staying together in a rented accommodation at Sonarpur and used fake documents to bag jobs, a senior police officer said.

Acting on a tip-off, officers from Sonarpur police station started keeping a close watch on the group, who never interacted with their neighbours, before arresting them, he added.

"These five persons illegally entered India about a year ago. They concealed their identities and were working at a cloth mill. We are talking with their neighbours to find out more about their activities. They will be produced in a local court this afternoon," the officer said. PTI SCH MNB