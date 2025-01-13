Advertisment
Five Bangladeshis held in Bengal for illegally entering India: Police

NewsDrum Desk
Kolkata, Jan 13 (PTI) Five Bangladeshis were on Monday arrested from West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district for allegedly entering India illegally, hiding their identities and working at a local cloth mill, police said.

The accused were staying together in a rented accommodation at Sonarpur and used fake documents to bag jobs, a senior police officer said.

Acting on a tip-off, officers from Sonarpur police station started keeping a close watch on the group, who never interacted with their neighbours, before arresting them, he added.

"These five persons illegally entered India about a year ago. They concealed their identities and were working at a cloth mill. We are talking with their neighbours to find out more about their activities. They will be produced in a local court this afternoon," the officer said. PTI SCH MNB

