Five Bangladeshis nabbed in Tripura

Agartala, May 22 (PTI) Five Bangladesh nationals from the same family were arrested in Tripura's Sepahijala district on Thursday for illegally entering India, police said.

The arrests came a day after Chief Minister Manik Saha asserted that Bangladesh nationals will be prevented from illegally entering India and those nabbed will be "pushed back".

"After being alerted by locals about the presence of suspected Bangladeshis in the area, a police team went to Patharidwar, a village close to the border, and nabbed the five persons," Madhupur police station officer-in-charge Debojit Chatterjee said.

They failed to show any valid document for their travel in India, he said.

The arrested Bangladeshis were forwarded to a local court for further legal action, he added. PTI PS ACD