Five Bengaluru metro stations bag IGBC platinum rating

Bengaluru, Mar 29 (PTI) The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) on Saturday announced that it has received the Platinum Rating Award under the "MRTS Elevated Stations" category from the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC), a leading certification body for green buildings, for five of its stations.

The awarded metro stations are Konanakunte Cross, Doddakallasandra, Vajarahalli, Talaghattapura, and Silk Institute, BMRCL said.

According to BMRCL, IGBC awards are given to buildings and infrastructure projects that adhere to sustainable and environment-friendly practices across various parameters, including energy efficiency, water conservation, sustainable construction materials, use of renewable energy, and enhanced indoor environmental quality.

"BMRCL has implemented several sustainable practices across these stations, including the installation of energy-efficient lighting and HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning) systems, use of solar energy for station operations, rainwater harvesting and water recycling systems, and the incorporation of environment-friendly construction materials," an official statement said.

This achievement is part of BMRCL’s larger vision to adopt green building practices in the construction and operations of all its metro corridors, it added. PTI AMP SSK ROH