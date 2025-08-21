Five booked for 2011 land fraud in Bhayander

Thane, Aug 21 (PTI) Five persons have been booked for allegedly cheating a farmer from Bhayander in Maharashtra's Thane district, a police official said on Thursday.

The five allegedly tampered with the 7x12 extract of the property of the victim, made use of it in the government offices and courts and then sold it, the Thane Nagar police station official said.

"The alleged crime took place between November 2008 and September 2011. We have booked Deenanath Gawde (75), Harshad Deenanaath Gawde (53), Syamsunder Agrawal (60), Subham Murlidhar Agrawal (38), and Sharad Murlidhar Agrawal (41) under Indian Penal Code provisions for cheating, forgery and other offences," he said.

A probe is underway and no one has been arrested in the case, the official added. PTI COR BNM