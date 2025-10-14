Five booked for abetting college student's suicide in Palghar

Palghar, Oct 14 (PTI) The police on Tuesday registered a case against five persons for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 19-year-old woman who jumped to her death from a residential building in Maharashtra's Palghar district two days ago, an official said.

The woman, a college student, jumped from her fourth-floor flat in Virar on Sunday and died while undergoing treatment at a hospital on Monday, the official said.

Based on the complaint by the deceased teen's parents, the police have registered a case against the accused, who were her college mates.

The accused, one of them a woman, accessed objectionable pictures of the victim through various applications and threatened to circulate them on social media.

The teen, who was depressed due to the repeated threats and harassment, ended her life by suicide, the official said.

The police are investigating the case, and no one has been arrested so far. PTI COR ARU