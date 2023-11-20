Five booked for assault on former VC of Yashwantrao Chavan open varsity

Thane, Nov 20 (PTI) Five persons were booked in Kalyan in Thane district in connection with an alleged assault on the former vice chancellor of Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University, a police official said on Monday.

The MFC police station official said four persons entered the house of Ashok Pradhan (84) in Karnik Road area in Kalyan on November 11, thrashed him, locked him inside and fled.

"Two of these persons were known to Pradhan. Our probe has zeroed in on five persons, including a woman, who were allegedly connected to the incident. They have been charged with house trespass, unlawful assembly, rioting, wrongful restraint and other offences," he said.

"The motive of the beating and confinement is not yet known. No one has been arrested in the case. Further probe is underway," the MFC police station official added.

Pradhan was VC of Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University from 1997 to 2002. PTI COR BNM BNM