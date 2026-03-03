Five booked for assaulting court official during flat foreclosure in Thane

Thane, Mar 3 (PTI) A case has been registered against five persons, including an 85-year-old man, for allegedly assaulting a woman court official during a flat foreclosure procedure in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon at a housing society in the Mahagiri area, an official said.

According to the police, a woman court commissioner was acting on the orders of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Thane, to take possession of a ground-floor flat belonging to Chandrakant Vishnu Jadhav (49) after he defaulted on a loan taken from a finance firm.

"The court commissioner, accompanied by legal managers from the finance firm and a police contingent, was executing the court's order, but Jadhav refused to hand over possession," the official said.

Four other accused persons, including a lawyer and Jadhav's family members, allegedly assaulted the court official and obstructed the action, he said.

Based on a complaint, a case has been registered against Chandrakant Jadhav, his wife Pallavi, father Vishnu Sahadu Jadhav, advocate Ashwini Bhosale and her son, the official said, adding that a probe is underway into the incident. PTI COR ARU