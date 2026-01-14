Five booked for assaulting TTE aboard express train

Thane, Jan 14 (PTI) Five individuals have been booked for allegedly assaulting a senior TTE and his colleague on board the Thiruvananthapuram-CSMT Express when he asked them to pay a fine for unauthorised travel near Karjat railway station in Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on January 11 when senior TTE Shamu Kallu Rathod (33) was checking tickets in a reserved coach. He encountered a crowd of 15-20 general passengers near the washroom area and requested to see their tickets, advising those without them to pay a fine.

According to the FIR, five members of the group assaulted Rathod and allegedly threatened to throw him off the moving train. When Rathod's colleague, Avanesh Kumar, tried to intervene, he was also slapped.

Government Railway Police (GRP) and RPF personnel took the five suspects into custody when the train reached Kalyan station.

All the accused are residents of Worli in Mumbai. They are booked under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 121(1) (voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from duty) and 132 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of duty). PTI COR NSK