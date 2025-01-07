Five booked for assaulting woman at housing society in Navi Mumbai

Thane, Jan 7 (PTI) A 44-year-old woman was allegedly beaten up and injured by five persons during a meeting at a housing society in Navi Mumbai, police said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

Office bearers and chairman of the housing society in Rabale were involved in the attack that took place on Sunday, an official said.

He said the victim raised some queries during the meeting, which did not go well with the accused, who allegedly verbally abused her, pushed her to the ground and punched her repeatedly.

The injured woman has been hospitalised, the official said.

Advertisment

He said an offence was registered against the accused under sections 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 189(2) (unlawful assembly) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). PTI COR ARU