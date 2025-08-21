Five booked for cheating advocate of Rs 7.5 lakh

Thane, Aug 21 (PTI) Five persons were booked in Dombivali in Thane district for allegedly duping an advocate of Rs 7.5 lakh after promising to secure a permanent teacher's job for his wife, a police official said on Thursday.

The five accused, all hailing from Mumbai, comprise three men and two women, the Tilaknagar police station official added.

They have been charged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita provisions for cheating, common intention and other offences, the official said.

"The cheating episode took place between May 2021 and August this year. The case was registered on Wednesday. A probe is underway. No arrest has been made so far," he said. PTI COR BNM