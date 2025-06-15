Five booked for cheating Dombivli man of Rs 19.6 lakh

Thane, Jun 15 (PTI) A 32-year-old man from Dombivli in Thane district was allegedly cheated of Rs 19.6 lakh by five persons who promised to get him a flat in a Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) building in Mumbai, police said on Sunday.

Based on a complaint, the police have registered a case under sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), an official said.

He said the accused approached the complainant in December 2020 and promised to help him get a flat under the MHADA housing scheme in Prabhadevi.

"The complainant transferred Rs 19.6 lakh to the accused over three years. However, despite repeated assurances, no flat was allotted to him. When he confronted the accused and demanded a refund, they refused to return the money and stopped responding to him," the official said.

The police are examining the financial trail and communication between the parties as part of their ongoing investigation, he said. PTI COR ARU