Five booked for harassing woman, abetting her suicide in Thane district

Thane, Sep 9 (PTI) An offence has been registered against five members of a family for allegedly abetting a woman's suicide in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday.

Kavita Sunil Goud (34) committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling of her house in Bhiwandi town of the district on September 6, an official said.

The police have registered a case under section 306 (abetment of suicide) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code against the woman's husband and four relatives, he said.

According to the police, the woman's in-laws and husband allegedly harassed and tortured her and drove her to take the extreme step.

No arrests have been made in the case and further probe is underway, the official added. PTI COR ARU