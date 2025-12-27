Five booked for illegal money-lending after businessman ends life in Dahanu

Palghar, Dec 27 (PTI) Two persons were arrested after a businessman committed suicide in Dahanu in Palghar district allegedly due to exorbitant interest rates charged by a group of illegal moneylenders and constant harassment from them when he was late in the repayment schedule, a police official said on Saturday.

Kishore Davane (38) had died on August 2, but a suicide note recovered now has put the spotlight on illegal money-lenders in the area, he said.

"The detailed suicide note names five individuals, two of whom have been arrested. Our probe has found Davane was under immense psychological pressure due to exorbitant interest rates and constant harassment from a group of illegal moneylenders. He had taken loans to sustain his die-making business," Wangaon police station assistant inspector Tushar Pachpute said.

Efforts are on to nab the remaining three, he said.

Responding to questions regarding the delay of more than four months in registering the FIR, he said, "In cases involving a suicide note found at a later stage, we must follow a strict verification protocol to ensure the authenticity of the document before filing an FIR for abetment." PTI COR BNM