Five booked for killing a 21-year-old man in UP's Bareilly

Bareilly (UP), Jan 20 (PTI) Five persons, including a village head, have been booked for allegedly killing a 21-year-old man in the Faridpur area here over a monetary dispute, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Yogesh, a law student, while the accused are Ramrahish (village head), Ramautar, Ram Khiladi, PK Yadav, and Sumit alias Nanhe, all residents of Nawada Bilsandi village, they said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (South) Anshika Verma said Yogesh's nephew Anuj had purchased a mobile phone on credit using the Aadhaar card of PK Yadav.

On Monday evening, PK Yadav confronted Anuj about the payments of instalments, leading to an argument between them. A fight broke out between them, following which their associates reached the spot, the police said.

During the altercation, Sumit allegedly shot Yogesh in the stomach and beat his brother, Manoj Yadav.

Yogesh was taken to the community health centre in Faridpur, where he died during treatment. Manoj was injured in the incident.

According to the police, the case of murder was registered on Monday night.

Further investigation is underway, the police said.