Five booked for marriage of 16-year-old girl in Thane district

Thane, Mar 4 (PTI) A case has been registered against five persons for allegedly marrying off an underage girl in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

The police on Monday registered a case under section 64 (rape) under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, an official said.

No one has been arrested in the case so far, he said.

The official said the 16-year-old victim was married off to a man two years ago. She was raped and impregnated as a result.

The girl's parents, in-laws and her husband have been named as accused in the first information report, he said. PTI COR ARU