Five booked for molesting woman, attacking her with knife in UP

Gonda (UP), Dec 28 (PTI) Five people have been booked for allegedly molesting a 20-year-old woman and attacking her with a knife here on Sunday, police said.

Station House Officer, Colonelganj, Narendra Pratap Rai said the incident occurred when the woman had gone out of her house to relieve herself. The woman's family had an old land dispute with the accused persons, he said.

Finding the woman alone, the accused -- Rafiq, Shahid, Naseem, Haseen and Rahis -- dragged her into their house, covered her mouth and molested her, tearing her clothes. When she resisted, they attacked her with a knife, injuring her left hand, Rai said.

When the woman fainted due to blood loss, they dumped her outside the house. The accused also threatened to harm the woman's family after they confronted the men on finding her unconscious and injured, the SHO said.

Rai said a case has been registered against the five accused based on a complaint lodged by the woman's family and she has been sent to the hospital for a medical examination. PTI COR NAV DIV DIV