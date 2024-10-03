Five booked for rape following court order in UP

Ballia (UP), Oct 3 (PTI) Five men were booked following a local court's order in connection with the rape of a 40-year-old woman around six months ago.

The FIR was registered at the Revati Police Station in Ballia district on Wednesday against Harinder Yadav, Manejar Yadav, Rajesh Kumar Verma, Shailesh Singh, and Dev Pratap Singh, all residents of the same village, police said.

The accused are yet to be apprehended. The woman had approached the court of the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate alleging that the five men had thrown cow dung and colour at her elderly father-in-law on the night of March 24.

She alleged that when she woke up hearing the commotion and confronted the men, they raped her.

On September 19, ACJM Kavita Kumari ordered the registration of an FIR and directed the police to investigate the matter.