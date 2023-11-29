Five booked for seeking Rs 1 crore from builder in Panvel

Thane, Nov 29 (PTI) Navi Mumbai police have registered an FIR against five persons for allegedly demanding Rs 1 crore from a builder in Panvel, an official said on Wednesday.

Nobody has been arrested so far in connection with the incident which occurred on November 27.

One Deepak Singhani barged into the house of the builder on November 27, beat him up, and demanded Rs 1 crore from him, the official said.

Later, the same demand was made by four others who threatened to abduct and kill the son of the realtor if he failed to pay up, he said quoting the FIR.

Further investigation is underway. PTI COR NSK