Five booked for sexually harassing woman at bar in Thane

Thane, Oct 1 (PTI) A case has been registered against five persons for allegedly sexually harassing a 35-year-old woman at a restaurant and bar in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Tuesday.

Police on Monday registered a case in connection with the incident that occurred at an establishment in the Majiwada area on September 21, an official said.

A group of persons were dancing when five men, one of them a doctor, touched the woman inappropriately, he said.

A case has been registered under sections 74 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 75(2) (sexual harassment) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, the official said.

No arrests have been made so far, the official said.