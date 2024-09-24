Five booked for vandalising autorickshaws following road-rage incident in Mumbai; 3 held

Mumbai, Sep 24 (PTI) Three persons have been arrested for allegedly vandalising eight autorickshaws following an incident of road rage in Bandra here, police said on Tuesday.

Police were on the lookout for two other accused in connection with the incident that occurred in the Kherwadi locality on Monday evening, an official said.

According to the police, two men got into a heated argument after their cars brushed each other on a busy road in the locality, and they got into a scuffle.

One of the men called his friend from the locality while the other man left the scene. After some time, a group of men armed with iron rods arrived at the scene and allegedly damaged parked autorickshaws, he said.

An autorickshaw driver informed the police control room.

The first information report states that the men, wielding iron rods, shouted slogans and verbally abused locals, the official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone 8 Dixit Gedam said three of the five accused have been taken into custody.

The official said the accused were booked under sections 191 (1) (rioting), 324 (mischief) and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). PTI ZA ARU