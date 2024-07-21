Five boys drown in two ponds in Assam

Tezpur/Jorhat, Jul 21 (PTI) Five boys drowned in two ponds in Assam's Lakhimpur and Jorhat districts on Sunday, police said.

Three children from Chanimari village in Dhakuakhana area of Lakhimpur district had gone to take a bath in a pond to beat the scorching heat.

"All the three boys drowned as they tried to swim towards the middle of the pond, where the water was deep. The villagers tried to rescue them, but could not save them," a police officer said.

In another incident in No-Pomuwa Baligaon village in Jorhat district, two teenagers who had gone to graze cattle fell into a pond and drowned, police said.

The two boys were initially suspected to have gone missing as they did not return home for several hours.

When the local people searched the area, they found the bodies in a deep pond in the grazing field, another police officer added. PTI COR SSG SSG ACD