Five boys held for robbing man at knifepoint in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) The Delhi Police have apprehended five juveniles for allegedly robbing a man at knifepoint in northwest Delhi's Azadpur area, an official said on Friday.

Police said the robbery took place on the night of August 5 when the complainant, Jakir Ali, a resident of Adarsh Nagar, was on his way to the Azadpur Subzi Mandi.

"Around 9 pm, when he reached the Mandi area, five boys came from behind and stopped him. Two of them held his hands while another pointed a knife at him and threatened to kill him if he raised an alarm. The fourth boy snatched his mobile phone from his pocket, and the group fled," said the police officer.

Based on his complaint, a case was registered and an investigation was taken up.

"As there was no CCTV coverage of the actual crime scene, the team examined around 20–25 nearby CCTV cameras. In one of the footage, the accused were seen fleeing the spot. Their movement was traced through various cameras in the vicinity, eventually leading police to the Tamatar Mandi area, where they were last spotted," said he police officer.

Police identified and raided several hideouts, eventually nabbing all five accused. During interrogation, the juveniles admitted to committing the crime to earn easy money.