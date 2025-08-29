Five boys reported missing in Bhiwandi; kidnapping cases registered

Thane, Aug 29 (PTI) Five minor boys have been reported missing from different neighbourhoods of Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district on the same day, police said on Friday.

The police have registered cases of kidnapping in connection with the incidents reported under the jurisdiction of the Shanti Nagar police station on Tuesday, they said.

"Search operations have been underway since the complaints were lodged, but so far, we have not been able to trace any of the missing children," said an official from Shanti Nagar police station.

He said two boys, aged 12 and 13 years, went missing from Fadimul Islam Madarsa located in Dongripada in the early hours of August 26.

"Of the 20 students studying at the madarsa, two were found to be missing. The staff at the institution conducted a frantic search within the premises and nearby areas but could not find them," the official said.

Following the failed search, one of the teachers approached the Shanti Nagar police station and registered a complaint, he said.

In another incident, three boys in the age group of 13 to 15 years residing in Shukla Chawl went missing while playing outside their house on the evening of August 26.

"The parents reported that the boys were playing near their home in the evening and suddenly disappeared. The families searched for them in the surrounding areas and then approached the police," the official said. PTI COR ARU