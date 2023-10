Thane, Oct 22 (PTI) At least five buffaloes died of electrocution after they came in contact with a live wire lying on the ground while grazing in Bopar area of Dombivli in Thane district on Sunday, police said.

An official said local police are investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident.

Immediately after the incident which occurred in the morning, MSEDCL officials rushed to the spot and fixed the supply lines. PTI COR NSK